Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $51.75 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $51,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

