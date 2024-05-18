Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

