Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,377 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,198,000 after buying an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,799,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after acquiring an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,660 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.