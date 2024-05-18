Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3,396.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

