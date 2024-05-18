Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $45,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.