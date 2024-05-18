Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Evergy worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after acquiring an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

