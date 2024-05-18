Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Shares of NOW opened at $764.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $747.66 and its 200 day moving average is $725.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.13 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

