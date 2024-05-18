Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

