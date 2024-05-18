Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97,645 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

