Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,063 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $39,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $276.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

