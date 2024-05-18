Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,779 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of United Airlines worth $33,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 116.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.