Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,319 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Andersons worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Andersons by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Down 1.9 %

ANDE stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANDE

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.