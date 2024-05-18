Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,355 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fluor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FLR opened at $38.35 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

