Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Rambus worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.