Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Panther Securities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PNS opened at GBX 295 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.82. Panther Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Panther Securities alerts:

About Panther Securities

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.