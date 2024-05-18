Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Panther Securities Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PNS opened at GBX 295 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.82. Panther Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.20.
About Panther Securities
