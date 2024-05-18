Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PK. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,694.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,355,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,319,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,292,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

