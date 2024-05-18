Pathway Capital Management LP Invests $644,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Confluent comprises about 0.7% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,145,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $29,833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 824,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,590,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,078. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

