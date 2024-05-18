Pathway Capital Management LP Makes New $10.35 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000. Broadcom makes up 11.6% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.84 on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $656.00 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,311.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,182.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

