Pathway Capital Management LP Takes Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Denali Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. 750,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

