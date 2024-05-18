Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 195.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,756 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 86,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,427 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,525 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 2,763,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,944. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

