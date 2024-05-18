Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.16. 137,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,031,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 625,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

