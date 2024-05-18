Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.92.

PPL stock opened at C$50.30 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a market cap of C$29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.52.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.30%.

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

