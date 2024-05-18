Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $70.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

