Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,515,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,777 shares.The stock last traded at 1.59 and had previously closed at 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 12.98.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

