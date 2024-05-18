Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

PSX stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

