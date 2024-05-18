Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after purchasing an additional 439,360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

PSX traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

