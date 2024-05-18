Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 17.9%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 22.69 ($0.28). 6,365,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 1,129,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.45.

About Phoenix Copper

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.