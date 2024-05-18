Phoenix Motor (PEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 265.05% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Phoenix Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,287. Phoenix Motor has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

