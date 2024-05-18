Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $31.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,971.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.