Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
