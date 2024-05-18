Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Preformed Line Products worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of PLPC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $104.96 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

