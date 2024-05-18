Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $969.00

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 969 ($12.17) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14), with a volume of 143031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.35 ($0.14).

Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.55. The stock has a market cap of £7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,666.67%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.