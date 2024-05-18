Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.84 on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,182.12. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $656.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

