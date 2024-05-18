Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 185,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

