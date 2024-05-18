Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,340 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 387,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 59,233 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 107,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 39,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,546,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

