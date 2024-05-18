Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $114,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. 2,267,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,022. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

