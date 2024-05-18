Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $26,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,624,000 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 724,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.