Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $27,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,304. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.18.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,832,532. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.