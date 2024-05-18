Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $27,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,304. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.18.
AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,832,532. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
