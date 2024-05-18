Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $27,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 127.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after purchasing an additional 487,677 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. 1,336,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

