Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $595.30. 1,398,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

