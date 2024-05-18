Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

