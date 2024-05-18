Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 906,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,137. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.