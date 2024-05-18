Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

