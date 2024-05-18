Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 281 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,199,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 241.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

