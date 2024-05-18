Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 49,489 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

