Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 85,192 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,527.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,780 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 66,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

