Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.51. 60,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,950. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.75.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

