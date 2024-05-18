Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.38. The company had a trading volume of 183,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,971. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
