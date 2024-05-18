ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 972,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,874 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.