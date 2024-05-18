ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.85. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 2,522,027 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

